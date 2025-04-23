The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, European Union, Gas, Russian gas, LNG, Business
EU considers ways to ban new Russian gas contracts, Reuters reports

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2025 3:25 PM
Illustrative image: Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Nov. 19, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The European Commission is exploring options to legally prohibit EU companies from signing new contracts for the supply of Russian gas, Reuters reported on April 22, citing an undisclosed senior EU official.

The EU is also considering ways to allow companies located in member states to terminate existing gas supply contracts with Russia without penalties, the official told Reuters.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Europe began to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels to stifle Russia's revenue that finances its war chest.

The European bloc plans to completely phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, and the European Commission is expected to provide a plan by May 6 – a deadline postponed from March amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The ban on new contracts aims to reduce European companies' spot purchases of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Although Russian pipeline gas supplies have declined sharply since the all-out war, the EU increased its imports of Russian LNG last year.

The EU's imports of Russian LNG in 2024 reached a record level, despite the bloc's efforts to reduce its gas dependence after Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

Europe must act on Russian LNG before Trump makes it impossible
Europe’s window to ban Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) is closing faster than we think. As a second Trump administration takes shape, Europe’s opportunity to impose new, meaningful measures on Russian fossil fuels is rapidly diminishing. U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war allegedly includes
The Kyiv IndependentSvitlana Romanko
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

