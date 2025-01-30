EU not considering banning Russian LNG until it secures alternatives, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission will not propose implementing a ban on Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) imports in its upcoming sanctions package amid concern among member states about first securing an alternative from other countries, including the United States, EU diplomats told Reuters on Jan. 29.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Europe began to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels to avoid financing the Kremlin’s war chest. Despite these efforts, Europe's imports of Russian LNG, which is largely not subject to sanctions, have soared to record levels in 2024.

"First you have to have a deal because otherwise you will be left without gas from Russia and without the U.S.," one diplomat told Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested replacing Russian LNG with U.S. exports in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 8. On Jan. 23, Trump said he would guarantee supplies of U.S. LNG to Europe, although he did not provide a timeline or specify the amount of exports.

"The general idea was floated by the Commission in confessionals in order to test the waters... Apparently one or more member (states) signalled enough opposition for the Commission not to deem it opportune to propose such a measure now," another European diplomat told Reuters.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 14, citing undisclosed officials, that the EU was considering a gradual ban on Russian LNG, but eventually settled on proposing new restrictions on Russian aluminum as part of its next round of sanctions.

On Jan 28, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing a report by Belgian, German, and Ukrainian NGOs, that German imports of Russian LNG via other EU countries continue to rise despite restrictions on direct shipments.

According to FT, Belgium, Spain, and France receive Russian LNG cargos, which they later re-export to other countries. This makes it difficult to trace the origin and allows Germany to import Russian LNG even after banning its ports from receiving Russian LNG shipments.

The European Union imposed its first major restrictions on Russian gas, including LNG, in its 14th sanctions package in June. Russia still remains Europe's second-largest importer of LNG, after the U.S.