News Feed, Europe, European Commission, Russia, Russian gas, EU sanctions, Business
EU to unveil delayed Russian energy phase-out plan by May 6

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 15, 2025 12:50 PM 2 min read
A view of Gazprom Neft's oil refinery on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
The European Commission will present by May 6 a long-awaited roadmap detailing how the EU will phase out Russian fossil fuel imports, Reuters reported on April 14.

The strategy, originally scheduled for release last month, was postponed amid growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff policies, which could affect energy trade and strain transatlantic negotiations.

The European Union committed in 2022 to ending Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027 in response to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Despite cutting pipeline gas deliveries from Russia, the bloc continues to rely on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), which made up 19% of total EU gas and LNG supplies in 2024.

Unlike crude oil and coal, Russian gas remains unsanctioned due to internal EU divisions and energy supply concerns.

Hungary has vowed to veto any additional sanctions on Russian energy, which require unanimous approval by all 27 EU member states. Other governments have expressed reservations about banning Russian LNG before securing stable alternatives.

The full halt of Russian pipeline gas deliveries to the EU followed Ukraine's decision not to renew its transit agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom past Dec. 31, 2024 — effectively cutting off a major route into Europe.

The U.S. initially stepped in to supply LNG to Europe after the war began, but the Trump administration's trade policies and rising transatlantic tensions have prompted EU member states to seek broader diversification, wary of over-reliance on Washington.

