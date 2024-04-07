Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

85-year-old woman killed as Russia strikes Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, authorities report

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 12:56 PM 2 min read
Archive photo for illustrative purposes: Kupiansk city administration building following a Russian airstrike on the city on Feb. 17, 2024. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A woman was found dead under the rubble of a four-story apartment building struck by a Russian aerial bomb in the city of Kupiansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported on April 7.

The victim lived on the last floor of the building, and the rescuers used a crane from a local utility company to retrieve the body, according to the report. Two floors of the building were destroyed, it added.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the woman was 85 and that the attack occurred around 10:40 p.m. on April 6.

Russia continues to target civilian areas near the front line, forcing the local residents to live in danger and heavily damaging many cities, towns, and villages in Ukraine's east and south. Local authorities have installed mandatory evacuation protocols in several areas, trying to convince as many people to flee their war-torn homes.

While Ukrainian soldiers say that Russian offensive has slowed down over the past months, Russia has scaled up their use of KAB guided aerial bombs against civilians in the Kupiansk area.

A photo capturing the destruction of the attack site in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, shared by the State Emergency Service on April 7, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram) 

Kupiansk underwent Russian occupation in 2022. Since then, heavy fighting has raged on near the city, severely damaged by the war, as Russian forces continue to attack the Kupiansk area.

Russian forces have the initiative on the Kupiansk front, launching several large-scale offensives over the past year in an apparent desperate bid to recapture the city.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes airfields in Russia, destroying or damaging 19 warplanes, sources say
Key developments on April 5: * Ukraine strikes airfields in Russia, destroying or damaging 19 warplanes, sources say * Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia kill 4, injure over 20 * Ukraine’s military denies Russian troops reached Chasiv Yar’s suburb * Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.