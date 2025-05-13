Become a member
Tuesday, May 13
Tuesday, May 13
Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

News Feed

EBRD sees Ukraine's GDP growth slow down to 3.3% in 2025

by Martin Fornusek
EBRD sees Ukraine's GDP growth slow down to 3.3% in 2025
In this photo illustration, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) logo is seen on a smartphone screen. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD) has revised its GDP growth forecast for Ukraine, lowering it from 3.5% to 3.3% for this year, according to a May 13 statement.

The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.

International trade relations have been in turmoil since U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on most countries around the world. Ukraine was hit by a base 10% tariff on most imports, except for steel products that are already subject to 25% tariffs.

The EBRD previously revised Ukraine's forecast in February, lowering it from 4.7% to 3.5%. At the same time, the EBRD's Regional Economic Prospects left Ukraine's projected 2026 growth at 5% of GDP, provided successful ceasefire talks and post-war reconstruction efforts.

Since mid-2024, Ukraine has faced rising inflation and an economic slowdown, leading to Ukraine's central bank raising the key policy rate to 15.5%. As of March, inflation stood at 14.6%.

The EBRD named "electricity shortages resulting from Russian attacks, weak harvests, and acute labour shortages in the economy" as the key reasons for these developments.

"While agriculture, energy production, and trade declined, other sectors exhibited solid growth despite challenging conditions and the war," the bank said in a statement, praising the "resilience and adaptability" of Ukrainian businesses.

Ukraine was able to secure the external financing needs of its 2025 budget, receiving funds primarily from the EU's Ukraine Facility program and the G7's $50 billion loan covered by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The EBRD cut its forecast for 26 other nations, including Slovakia and Hungary, which are expected to be among the worst hit by tariffs.

UkraineBusinessEconomyUkraine's gdpUkrainian economyEBRD
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

