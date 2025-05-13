EBRD sees Ukraine's GDP growth slow down to 3.3% in 2025

During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected Buk-M3 and Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
The sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree to extend them.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.
According to Steve Witkoff, the key topics in the peace discussions are the fate of the five partially or fully occupied Ukrainian regions, the status of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.
The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and guided bombs during the night, targeting multiple regions after the May 12 deadline for an unconditional ceasefire expired.
"Only member states can take out loans within the 150 billion euros instrument, but they can use these funds for joint procurement with Ukraine," EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.
"We agreed to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting Kremlin revenues, disrupting the shadow fleet, tightening the Oil Price Cap, and reducing our remaining imports of Russian energy."
Zelensky on May 12 removed Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk from the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine's defense apparatus.
Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.
EBRD sees Ukraine's GDP growth slow down to 3.3% in 2025
The European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD) has revised its GDP growth forecast for Ukraine, lowering it from 3.5% to 3.3% for this year, according to a May 13 statement.
The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
International trade relations have been in turmoil since U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on most countries around the world. Ukraine was hit by a base 10% tariff on most imports, except for steel products that are already subject to 25% tariffs.
The EBRD previously revised Ukraine's forecast in February, lowering it from 4.7% to 3.5%. At the same time, the EBRD's Regional Economic Prospects left Ukraine's projected 2026 growth at 5% of GDP, provided successful ceasefire talks and post-war reconstruction efforts.
Since mid-2024, Ukraine has faced rising inflation and an economic slowdown, leading to Ukraine's central bank raising the key policy rate to 15.5%. As of March, inflation stood at 14.6%.
The EBRD named "electricity shortages resulting from Russian attacks, weak harvests, and acute labour shortages in the economy" as the key reasons for these developments.
"While agriculture, energy production, and trade declined, other sectors exhibited solid growth despite challenging conditions and the war," the bank said in a statement, praising the "resilience and adaptability" of Ukrainian businesses.
Ukraine was able to secure the external financing needs of its 2025 budget, receiving funds primarily from the EU's Ukraine Facility program and the G7's $50 billion loan covered by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
The EBRD cut its forecast for 26 other nations, including Slovakia and Hungary, which are expected to be among the worst hit by tariffs.