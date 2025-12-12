KI logo
War

Drone reportedly hits apartment building in Russia's Tver, officials say 7 injured

1 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Drone reportedly hits apartment building in Russia's Tver, officials say 7 injured
A damaged apartment building after a drone strike in Tver, Russia, on Dec. 12, 2025. (Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone explosion damaged the lower floors of a residential building in the Russian city of Tver on Dec. 12, injuring at least seven people, according to regional officials and local Telegram channels.

Residents reported several loud blasts and saw a plume of smoke rising over the area, eyewitness videos showed. Nearby buildings and parked cars were also damaged in the explosion, according to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Acting Governor Vitaly Korolev said all the injured were taken to hospitals and that emergency services, medics, and rescue crews were working at the scene.

Korolev added that the evacuation of residents was underway and that temporary shelters were being prepared for those displaced.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

As Russia intensifies aerial attacks on Ukraine and the civilian death toll climbs, Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russian territory.

Ukraine detains Russia ‘shadow fleet’ cargo ship in Odesa, SBU says
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk

RussiaTver OblastAttacks on Russia
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, December 12
Friday, December 12
Show More

Editors' Picks