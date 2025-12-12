Drone reportedly hits apartment building in Russia's Tver, officials say 7 injured

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone explosion damaged the lower floors of a residential building in the Russian city of Tver on Dec. 12, injuring at least seven people, according to regional officials and local Telegram channels.

Residents reported several loud blasts and saw a plume of smoke rising over the area, eyewitness videos showed. Nearby buildings and parked cars were also damaged in the explosion, according to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Acting Governor Vitaly Korolev said all the injured were taken to hospitals and that emergency services, medics, and rescue crews were working at the scene.

Korolev added that the evacuation of residents was underway and that temporary shelters were being prepared for those displaced.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

As Russia intensifies aerial attacks on Ukraine and the civilian death toll climbs, Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russian territory.