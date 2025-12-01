0 out of 25,000

War

Drone attack reported in Russia’s Dagestan, damaging area near military facility, governor says

by Tania Myronyshena
Image reportedly showing a damaged residential building in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, following a drone attack on December 1, 2025.(Astra/Telegram)

Drones targeted Russia’s republic of Dagestan on the morning of Dec. 1, with explosions reported in the city of Kaspiysk, the head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, said.

He confirmed the incident but did not disclose any further details, citing operational work at the scene.

Independent Russian outlet Astra reported that explosions were heard in Kaspiysk early in the morning. Based on footage from the scene, the outlet said the attack damaged residential buildings and vehicles parked near a high-rise on Molodiozhnaya Street, about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from the Dagdizel military-industrial plant. The courtyard of the building complex includes a kindergarten.

Astra suggested the drone strike may have targeted the Dagdizel shipbuilding facility, a major defense enterprise in Russia.

Dagestan’s Health Ministry said a 12-year-old girl sustained light injuries and was hospitalized. Her condition is not life-threatening.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported damage or casualties.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck targets deep inside Russia in an effort to weaken its military capabilities and undermine its wartime economy.

The country’s General Staff has claimed responsibility for many of these attacks, describing them as part of a broader strategy to degrade Russia’s ability to sustain its war against Ukraine.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

