Drone attack reported in Russia’s Dagestan, damaging area near military facility, governor says

Drones targeted Russia’s republic of Dagestan on the morning of Dec. 1, with explosions reported in the city of Kaspiysk, the head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, said.

He confirmed the incident but did not disclose any further details, citing operational work at the scene.

Independent Russian outlet Astra reported that explosions were heard in Kaspiysk early in the morning. Based on footage from the scene, the outlet said the attack damaged residential buildings and vehicles parked near a high-rise on Molodiozhnaya Street, about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from the Dagdizel military-industrial plant. The courtyard of the building complex includes a kindergarten.

Astra suggested the drone strike may have targeted the Dagdizel shipbuilding facility, a major defense enterprise in Russia.

Dagestan’s Health Ministry said a 12-year-old girl sustained light injuries and was hospitalized. Her condition is not life-threatening.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported damage or casualties.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck targets deep inside Russia in an effort to weaken its military capabilities and undermine its wartime economy.

The country’s General Staff has claimed responsibility for many of these attacks, describing them as part of a broader strategy to degrade Russia’s ability to sustain its war against Ukraine.