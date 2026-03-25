Sanctioned Russian lawmakers to meet US officials in rare Washington visit, source says

Russian lawmakers will meet members of the U.S. Congress and a U.S. federal government delegation during a two-day trip to Washington, a State Department official told the Kyiv Independent on March 25.

This marks a rare parliamentary-level engagement between the two countries.

The initiative was organized by Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is known for her opposition to U.S. aid to Ukraine. The visit also comes despite sanctions imposed by Washington on Russian legislators following Moscow's full-scale invasion.

The discussions with Trump administration officials are expected to take place on March 27 at the United States Institute of Peace.

A junior State Department official will attend each meeting as a note-taker.

The Russian delegation is headed by Vyacheslav Nikonov, deputy chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the grandson of Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

Molotov is remembered for signing the pact with Nazi Germany in 1939, which paved the way for the outbreak of World War II and the division of Eastern Europe.

The delegation's meeting will likely include Luna, a staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.

She has consistently opposed aid to Ukraine and, in 2023, co-sponsored the "Ukraine Fatigue Resolution," a congressional bill calling for an end to U.S. support to Kyiv.

Four Russian lawmakers from different parties are expected to participate. However, in Russia's tightly controlled political system, party affiliation carries little real distinction.

The State Duma operates largely as a pro-Kremlin body, and lawmakers across the political spectrum have consistently backed the war against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov welcomed the planned contacts, framing them as a step toward fully restoring dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

"We welcome any efforts to revive dialogue with the United States in any area," Peskov said. "We have repeatedly proposed this to the United States."

The planned visit has drawn criticism from Ukrainian advocacy groups. Razom for Ukraine said hosting Russian lawmakers risks legitimizing officials involved in the war.

"The members of this delegation are currently prosecuting a war of aggression against a neighboring country," Razom's Advocacy Director Mykola Murskyj said.

"Poll after poll has shown that majorities of Americans support continued assistance to Ukraine. The White House should heed their view rather than host Kremlin functionaries for talks unlikely to yield results."