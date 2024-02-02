Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Corruption
Defense Ministry official suspended in alleged connection to weapons procurement fraud case

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2024 3:38 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Security Service discovered a corruption scheme on Jan. 28, 2024, related to the procurement of almost 100,000 mortar shells, amounting to nearly $40 million. (Security Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
A top Defense Ministry official was suspended allegedly in connection to the massive weapons procurement fraud case announced last week by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the ministry said on Feb. 2.

Toomas Nakhkur, the acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, was suspended at the request of Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk.

The suspension was related to a corruption scheme revealed by the SBU on Jan. 27 that involved the procurement of almost 100,000 mortar shells, amounting to almost Hr 1.5 billion ($40 million).

The SBU said the investigation had "exposed officials of the Defense Ministry and managers of arms supplier Lviv Arsenal, who stole nearly Hr 1.5 billion in the purchase of shells."

The individuals implicated in the embezzlement include both former and current high-ranking officials from the Defense Ministry, as well as heads of associated companies.

According to the SBU, a contract for shells was secured with Lviv Arsenal in August 2022, six months into the full-scale invasion. The payment was made upfront, including the transfer of funds abroad. No arms were delivered, however, and some funds were subsequently moved to other foreign accounts.

According to the statement,  five individuals were charged, encompassing both the ministry and the arms supplier. One suspect was reportedly detained while attempting to cross the Ukrainian border.

While the announcement of Nakhkur's suspension did not mention the procurement fraud case directly, it said the suspension was due to Nakhkur being charged with a crime.

The Suspilne media outlet and Ukrainska Pravda reported that it was connected to the procurement fraud case.

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has been involved in several corruption scandals.

The two most notorious scandals, one regarding inflated prices for food supplies and the other connected to low-quality winter jackets, prompted the dismissal of former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

DBR: Son of businessman implicated in defense corruption scandal declared wanted
Although Tetiana Sapian did not name the person in question, she made the announcement in response to a query on Roman Hrynkevych, the son of businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in detention.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:47 PM

Polish farmers to stage more nationwide protests this month.

Polish farmers have announced a nationwide strike at all Ukrainian road and border crossing blockades beginning on Feb. 9, as farmers stage ongoing protests against the import of products from Ukraine and other non-EU countries, the Polish farmer trade union Solidarity said in a statement on Feb. 1.
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
