The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Robots, Drones, Russia, War, Defense Ministry
Edit post

Defense Ministry approves new Ukrainian-made D-21-12R ground robot for military use

by Kateryna Denisova April 7, 2025 7:08 PM 2 min read
The Ukrainian-made D-21-12R ground robotic system. (Courtesy/Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian-made D-21-12R ground robotic system has been approved for military use, the Defense Ministry announced on April 7.

Equipped with a large-caliber machine gun, the robot is capable of conducting surveillance, patrolling, providing fire support to the Ukrainian military, and targeting Russian lightly armored vehicles, the statement read.

It has high cross-country ability in off-road terrain, mud and shallow water and can be operated remotely from a protected shelter, the ministry added.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in unmanned vehicles, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, revolutionizing warfare.

Ukraine is increasing the production of unmanned ground systems and deploying full-fledged robotic units as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat brigades on the front line.

In December, the Ukrainian military claimed troops had successfully attacked Russian positions in Kharkiv Oblast using only ground and first person view (FPV) drones instead of infantry for the first time.

Unmanned ground systems have proven to perform several tasks on the battlefield, including offensive and defensive activities, evacuation of the wounded, logistical support for units, and mining and demining areas, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in February.

Ukraine’s robotic army is bringing the fight to Russia
Ukraine has become a war lab for the future since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Driven by necessity, it has had no choice but to rely on rapid innovations to fight back. As a result, Ukraine is at the forefront of military technology, leveraging robotics and automation to
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.