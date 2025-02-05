Ukraine's Defense Ministry introduces robotic units into army

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry is launching an initiative to increase the use of unmanned ground systems in the Ukrainian army, introducing robotics units, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Feb. 5.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in unmanned vehicles, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, revolutionizing warfare.

Ukraine is increasing the production of unmanned ground systems and deploying full-fledged robotic units as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat brigades on the front line, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook.

"We continue transforming the Ukrainian Armed Forces into a modern army with a technological advantage over the enemy. Our goal is to create an army in which innovative technologies help to perform the most dangerous tasks while saving the lives of our defenders," Umerov said.

The project is the result of tests conducted in cooperation with the military since the summer of 2024, he added.

Unmanned ground systems have proven to perform several tasks on the battlefield, including offensive and defensive activities, evacuation of the wounded, logistical support for units, and mining and demining areas, according to the minister.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and are frequently used by Ukrainian troops for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks.