Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Minister: Foreign military bases should be allowed to operate in Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert July 19, 2023 1:09 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov amid foreign leaders at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Constitution should be amended to permit foreign military bases to operate within Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote in a column for Liga.net on July 17.

Reznikov said the prohibition of foreign bases was "outdated" and had "lost relevance."

"It is clear that, if necessary, a legal formula can be found to not call a base a base, but rather a 'center for interaction and exchange of experience' or something like that," Reznikov said. "But why? We need to remove this restriction."

Article 17 of the Ukrainian Constitution states that "foreign military bases shall not be permitted on the territory of Ukraine."

In addition to removing the prohibition, Reznikov proposed amending Article 17 to include the provision that "Ukraine independently chooses mechanisms to guarantee its security." This would grant Ukraine greater freedom to enter into international organizations and treaties without violating its obligations to sovereignty as laid out in the current Constitution.

Reznikov's proposals were put forth on the eve of the July 18 Ramstein summit, a recurring meeting at which the U.S. and other allies coordinate Ukrainian defense strategies, held  at NATO's Ramstein Air Base in Germany. It also comes days after the NATO summit in Vilnius, at which Ukraine lobbied hard for a path to NATO accession.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks Odesa, claims ‘retaliation’ for Crimean Bridge incident
Key developments on July 18: * Russia targets Odesa with Kalibr missiles, drones * Yermak: Russian drones still have Western-made parts, more sanctions needed * Defense Ministry: Ukraine regains initiative near Kupiansk, continues offensive along southern front * European Parliament calls for I…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.