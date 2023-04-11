Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense minister: 5,000 specialists needed to demine Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 3:36 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine needs 5,000 specialists to de-mine its territory, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a joint briefing on April 10 at the Ukraine Media Center in Odesa.

Reznikov estimated that it could take up to 30 years to fully remove Russian-planted mines from Ukrainian territory.

He added that the estimate was made using Croatia as an example, where an average of 50 kilometers per year were cleared of mines after the conflict ended.

According to Reznikov, the estimate of 5,000 specialists indicates the number needed in addition to those already committed from other countries.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine has been mined since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service previously said that Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territories after the war.

Russia’s new guided bombs pose increasingly serious threat to Ukraine
Still unable to achieve air supremacy, Russia is nevertheless finding ways to threaten Ukraine from the sky. Early this year, Russia introduced guided bombs — essentially, the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances and deal precise and very dam…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.