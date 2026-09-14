No one's expecting Prosecutor General Kravchenko at Paris event on Ukrainian children

Outgoing Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko requested permission to leave Ukraine to attend a Sept. 16 European conference on Ukrainian children in Paris, but organizers told the Kyiv Independent he will not attend the event in any capacity.

Kravchenko, long seen as a staunch loyalist of President Volodymyr Zelensky, resigned on Sept. 7 after National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detectives exposed an alleged scam call center protection racket run from the Prosecutor General's Office — only the latest in a string of scandals that had forced out top Zelensky allies.

The Kyiv Independent saw a signed and approved document authorizing Kravchenko to leave Ukraine to attend the Paris conference on international accountability for Ukrainian children, organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The note was signed Sept. 13, just hours before Kravchenko left the country. It was also signed before he said in an address released Sept. 14 that he had approved charges against Semen Kryvonos, the director of NABU.

However, Kravchenko's name does not appear on the event program's list of speakers.

"Neither Ukraine's Prosecutor General - nor any member of his office - will take part in this meeting," a PACE spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent.

Asked to confirm whether Kravchenko would attend in any capacity, the spokesperson said the organizer had confirmed that "Mr. Kravchenko will not be present, neither as a speaker nor as a participant."

"100%, he will not appear."

With Kravchenko not expected to attend the Paris event, questions remain about where he actually plans to travel.

The Prosecutor General's Office initially said it had no information about Kravchenko's trip, but later confirmed that he was expected to travel to Paris.

The latest NABU investigation has raised questions about Kravchenko's alleged ties to a group that provided protection to scam call centers. In recordings obtained by the bureau, investigators refer to a "boss" who allegedly protected the group. The person's patronymic, Andriiovych, and former position as head of the State Tax Service match Kravchenko's details.

An earlier Telegram post by the Prosecutor General's Office indicates that investigators understood the "boss" mentioned in the recordings to be Kravchenko.