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On his way out, Ukraine’s disgraced prosecutor general hits back, charges anti-graft agencies investigating him

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by Kateryna Denisova
On his way out, Ukraine’s disgraced prosecutor general hits back, charges anti-graft agencies investigating him
Ruslan Kravchenko delivers a speech during the ''United for Justice: Accountability for Crimes against Civilians'' International Conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 7, 2026. (Marianna Kotyk/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who has submitted his resignation, had approved the charges against Semen Kryvonos, director of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), he said in an addressed released on Sept. 14.

"I suspect (Kryvonos) of falsifying official documents in order to obtain especially large illicit benefit," Kravchenko said, publishing the texts of the alleged charges.

He also claims to have approved charges against a person close to Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), without naming them.

The statement comes days after Kravchenko resigned on Sept. 7 following a NABU investigation into an alleged criminal group protecting scam call centers to launder millions of hryvnias. Kravchenko denied involvement in the scheme, allegedly involving a senior Prosecutor General's Office official.

NABU said Kryvonos had not been formally charged as of Sept. 14, adding that Kravchenko's statements "remain public rather than procedural at this stage."

"NABU and SAPO view these actions as a continuation of the systematic attack on the independence of anti-corruption agencies," the bureau said.

Kravchenko, long seen as a staunch loyalist of President Volodymyr Zelensky, also took part in Zelensky's team’s failed attempt last July to destroy the independence of NABU and SAPO, which sparked nationwide protests.

Kravchenko claims that Zelensky had previously sought to prevent him from approving the charges against the NABU chief. The prosecutor general called on Kryvonos and Klymenko to resign.

After Kravchenko's statement, Zelensky called on parliament to back his dismissal as prosecutor general.

"This prosecutor general has only one path: dismissal from office. That is exactly what I told him," Zelensky said on social media.

"Ukraine has seen all the reasons. If he considers this political pressure, then let him call it that."

Parliament is set to vote on Kravchenko's dismissal on Sept. 15.

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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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