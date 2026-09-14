On his way out, Ukraine’s disgraced prosecutor general hits back, charges anti-graft agencies investigating him

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who has submitted his resignation, had approved the charges against Semen Kryvonos, director of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), he said in an addressed released on Sept. 14.

"I suspect (Kryvonos) of falsifying official documents in order to obtain especially large illicit benefit," Kravchenko said, publishing the texts of the alleged charges.

He also claims to have approved charges against a person close to Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), without naming them.

The statement comes days after Kravchenko resigned on Sept. 7 following a NABU investigation into an alleged criminal group protecting scam call centers to launder millions of hryvnias. Kravchenko denied involvement in the scheme, allegedly involving a senior Prosecutor General's Office official.

NABU said Kryvonos had not been formally charged as of Sept. 14, adding that Kravchenko's statements "remain public rather than procedural at this stage."

"NABU and SAPO view these actions as a continuation of the systematic attack on the independence of anti-corruption agencies," the bureau said.

Kravchenko, long seen as a staunch loyalist of President Volodymyr Zelensky, also took part in Zelensky's team’s failed attempt last July to destroy the independence of NABU and SAPO, which sparked nationwide protests.

Kravchenko claims that Zelensky had previously sought to prevent him from approving the charges against the NABU chief. The prosecutor general called on Kryvonos and Klymenko to resign.

After Kravchenko's statement, Zelensky called on parliament to back his dismissal as prosecutor general.

"This prosecutor general has only one path: dismissal from office. That is exactly what I told him," Zelensky said on social media.

"Ukraine has seen all the reasons. If he considers this political pressure, then let him call it that."

Parliament is set to vote on Kravchenko's dismissal on Sept. 15.