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German Chancellor Merz arrives in Kyiv, pledges further support for Ukraine

2 min read
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by Polina Moroziuk
German Chancellor Merz arrives in Kyiv, pledges further support for Ukraine
04 October 2026, Ukraine, Kiew: Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) arrives early in the morning at the main train station in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where he is greeted by Boris Ruge, the German ambassador to Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 4 for a visit aimed at reaffirming Berlin's support for Ukraine, the German news agency dpa reported.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he welcomed Merz to Kyiv on Sunday morning and that the chancellor would hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on bilateral relations, European affairs, and international issues.

"A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defense and resilience, and our shared European security," Sybiha wrote on X.

"If Russia is not stopped, its military machine will sooner or later turn against us," Merz said after arriving in the Ukrainian capital by train.

Merz was accompanied by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche and 10 executives from Germany's defense and energy sectors.

According to German government sources cited by dpa, Merz is expected to make new commitments on financial and military assistance, including the delivery of thousands of interceptor drones and support for faster production of long-range weapons for Ukraine.

The visit comes as Ukraine faces an intensifying Russian missile and drone campaign and continues to press its partners for additional air-defense systems and interceptors.

Merz said in late September that Germany was working on ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, which remain one of Kyiv's most urgent military needs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 29 that Ukraine had received new air-defense support packages from several countries. European governments have also been discussing mechanisms that could allow Ukraine to obtain additional Patriot interceptor missiles, including through purchases financed by the EU's 90-billion-euro loan package.

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UkraineFriedrich MerzGermanyRussiaMilitary aidDefense IndustryEuropean allies
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Polina Moroziuk

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Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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