German Chancellor Merz arrives in Kyiv, pledges further support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 4 for a visit aimed at reaffirming Berlin's support for Ukraine, the German news agency dpa reported.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he welcomed Merz to Kyiv on Sunday morning and that the chancellor would hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on bilateral relations, European affairs, and international issues.

"A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defense and resilience, and our shared European security," Sybiha wrote on X.

"If Russia is not stopped, its military machine will sooner or later turn against us," Merz said after arriving in the Ukrainian capital by train.

Merz was accompanied by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche and 10 executives from Germany's defense and energy sectors.

According to German government sources cited by dpa, Merz is expected to make new commitments on financial and military assistance, including the delivery of thousands of interceptor drones and support for faster production of long-range weapons for Ukraine.

The visit comes as Ukraine faces an intensifying Russian missile and drone campaign and continues to press its partners for additional air-defense systems and interceptors.

Merz said in late September that Germany was working on ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, which remain one of Kyiv's most urgent military needs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 29 that Ukraine had received new air-defense support packages from several countries. European governments have also been discussing mechanisms that could allow Ukraine to obtain additional Patriot interceptor missiles, including through purchases financed by the EU's 90-billion-euro loan package.