KI logo
Politics

Ukraine's anti-corruption agency uncovers criminal group protecting scam call centers, allegedly led by a top prosecutor

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency uncovers criminal group protecting scam call centers, allegedly led by a top prosecutor
Criminal proceedings in an investigation by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies into a criminal group that protected scam call centers and was allegedly led by a top official in the Prosecutor General’s Office, published on Sept. 5, 2026. (NABU)

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Sept. 5 they had uncovered an alleged criminal organization led by a senior official at the Prosecutor General's Office that protected fraudulent call centers and laundered millions of hryvnias.

The case comes amid a series of high-profile NABU investigations, including probes involving Zelensky's former deputy chief of staff Iryna Mudra and former Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, as well as the major Energoatom corruption case.

NABU did not publicly name the alleged organizer, identifying him only as a head of one of the Prosecutor General's Office's structural units.

On Sept. 4, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that NABU had detained Serhiy Kropyva, a deputy head of the international cooperation department at the Prosecutor General's Office, in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the official created the group in mid-2025, recruiting serving prosecutors and associates outside the Prosecutor General's Office.

The group allegedly received systematic bribes in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers to operate without interference. The call centers targeted both Ukrainian citizens and foreigners, investigators said.

According to NABU, operating fraudulent call centers is one of the most profitable forms of criminal activity in Ukraine.

Article image
Article image
Criminal proceedings in an investigation by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies into a criminal group that protected scam call centers and was allegedly led by a top official in the Prosecutor General’s Office, published on Sept. 5, 2026. (NABU)

The proceeds were then allegedly laundered through property purchases, third-party ownership schemes, and bank accounts belonging to associates.

Investigators said more than Hr 20 million ($450,000) was spent on real estate, jewelry, and other valuable property.

Assets worth at least Hr 12 million ($270,000) were allegedly registered in the names of third parties to conceal their true ownership, including property in an apartment complex near the Carpathian Mountains.

Another Hr 10 million ($225,000) was placed in bank accounts belonging to associates and presented as legitimate income from business activities, according to NABU and SAPO.

Five alleged members of the organization have so far been identified.

According to investigators, the official leading the group worked on behalf of and received protection from someone identified as the "boss." His patronymic appears to be Andriiovych, according to the recordings released by NABU.

Within the formal structure of the Prosecutor General’s Office, a top prosecutor could report directly to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, whose patronymic is Andriiovych. NABU did not directly implicate Kravchenko in the case.

Neither Kravchenko nor the Prosecutor General’s Office has responded to the allegations made by NABU.

Earlier on Sept. 4, the Prosecutor General’s Office denied reports that Kravchenko’s office had been searched as part of the investigation.

read also

Update: Prosecutor general’s spokesperson denies report on searches at his office amid major graft case
UkraineRussiaCorruptionAnti-corruptionProsecutor General's OfficeNABUSAPO
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 5
 (Updated:  )
Russia rejects truce, kills 5 in attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russia attacked the city of Kamianske in the early hours of Sept. 5, killing four people and injuring five others, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. Three of the victims have been hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

Friday, September 4
Show More

Editors' Picks