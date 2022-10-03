Czechs crowdfund over $1 million to buy tank for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

"The Czech Republic became the first country where ordinary people bought a tank," Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis wrote on Twitter on Oct. 3.

The crowdfunding campaign was run by the Ukrainian embassy in Prague and raised 33 million Czech crowns ($1.31 million) from 11,288 donors to buy a T-72 Avenger tank that has been modernized, according to the campaign statement.

In June, Lithuania fundraised 3.3 million euros to buy a Bayraktar drone from the Turkish producer Baykar, which the company ultimately gifted, and the funds were transferred for humanitarian aid instead. Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas initiated the crowdfunding campaign after Ukrainians collected $20 million in 3 days to buy 4 Bayraktar drones for the army.

