Czechia's security council to decide future of Ukraine ammunition initiative on Jan. 7

A decision on the future of the Czech-led initiative supplying Ukraine with artillery ammunition will be taken at a meeting of the Czech Republic's security council on Jan. 7, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Dec. 22.

The initiative delivered 1.5 million artillery shells in 2024 and aims to supply up to 1.8 million by the end of 2025, as Ukraine struggles to counter Russia's artillery advantage.

"In principle, the ammunition initiative has certainly been a good thing; the question is whether it has occurred without corruption," Babis said.

"It will be subject to debate at the state security council on Jan. 7."

The initiative pools funding from foreign donors — including Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands — and relies on coordination between Czech defense officials, arms traders, and manufacturers to source ammunition globally and deliver it to Ukraine.

Babis has earlier vowed to scrap the program if his party wins the next election. He previously criticized the scheme, calling it overpriced and lacking transparency in an interview with Reuters.

The initiative has drawn strong praise from Czech President Petr Pavel and NATO allies, who credit it with helping stabilize Ukraine's ammunition supplies at a critical stage of the war.

Babis' coalition partners, however, oppose the effort. His party's leadership has suggested that NATO could assume oversight of the program, a proposal that would shift control away from Prague.