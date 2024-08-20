Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Czechia, ammunition, Russian frozen assets, Western aid, Artillery
Edit post

Czechia to use frozen Russian assets profits to fund ammunition for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek August 20, 2024 2:04 PM 2 min read
Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova. (Jana Cernochova/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Czechia will use part of the revenue of Russian assets frozen in the EU to purchase high-caliber ammunition for Kyiv, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on Aug. 20.

European countries hold roughly two-thirds of the $300 billion Russian sovereign assets immobilized after the outbreak of the full-scale war.

While hesitant to confiscate the assets outright, the EU devised a plan to use windfall profits to fund Ukraine's reconstruction and defense needs.

"The European Union made a decision. This will allow us to buy hundreds of thousands of sorely needed high-caliber rounds," Cernochova said on X.

Czechia unveiled its initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine jointly with partners earlier this year amid shell shortages caused mainly by delays in U.S. assistance.

While initially aiming to deliver 800,000 shells this year, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told the Kyiv Independent in July that the currently pledged funds are sufficient only for 500,000 rounds.

This joint step by Prague and Brussels could speed up the purchase and delivery of the ammunition.

"This is another evidence of the allied trust in Czechia and our ammunition initiative. It is a unique opportunity to support Ukraine while using assets originally belonging to Russia and saving on public finances of European countries," the Czech defense minister commented.

A decision by the EU in May made roughly 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) available for immediate assistance for Ukraine, part of which will go to the Czech ammunition initiative, the Czech Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The statement did not specify the exact sum of the allocated funds or the number of rounds it will cover.

Going forward, Kyiv is expected to receive roughly 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) from frozen Russian assets profits every year under the EU scheme.

Separately, the Group of Seven (G7) also pledged a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, which would be covered by the proceeds of the frozen assets.

Though the Ukrainian leadership said the situation with ammunition has somewhat improved since the U.S. approved its long-awaited aid bill in April, foreign military supplies are still crucial as Russia continues pushing in Donbas and Ukraine is conducting cross-border incursion in Kursk Oblast.

Czech FM: Ammunition initiative is a vital part of Ukraine’s defense but needs more donors, money
The Czech ammunition initiative secured financing for half a million shells for Ukraine and can gather more if it finds additional donors or finances, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in an interview with the Kyiv Independent on July 23. Czechia unveiled the international initiative earlier…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.