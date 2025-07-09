Become a member
News Feed

Czech Republic to train up to 8 Ukrainian F-16 pilots this year

2 min read
by Abbey Fenbert
Czech Republic to train up to 8 Ukrainian F-16 pilots this year
Illustrative image: An F-16 fighter jet is pictured after the first delivery of Norway's old F-16 fighter aircraft to Romania at Rygge Air Force Base, Norway on Nov. 28, 2023. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Czech government has approved a plan to train up to eight Ukrainian pilots on the operation of F-16 fighter jets this year, the Czech Defense Ministry announced on July 9.

The approval comes two months after Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the country was prepared to provide fighter jet training to Ukrainian pilots in a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 5.

The Czech Defense Ministry will provide 150 hours of training, worth approximately 32 million koruna (around $1.5 million), through the state-owned enterprise LOM Praha, the ministry reported. The program expects to train up to eight Ukrainian pilots this year at no charge to Kyiv.

While the Czech Republic does not have F-16 fighter jets in its own arsenal, the pilots will train for using simulators and L-39 training aircraft.

"If Ukraine is to continue to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression, it needs not only military equipment, but also well-trained armed forces, including air forces," Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said.

"As an active member of the so-called coalition of the willing, the Czech Republic is aware of its responsibility, and continued support for wartime Ukraine is also in its strategic interest."

In 2023, Ukraine and its allies created an aviation coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 combat aircraft. European nations have agreed to supply aircraft to help modernize the Ukrainian Air Force as they themselves transition to more advanced F-35 fighter jets.

The first shipments of F-16s were delivered to Ukraine in 2024 by the Netherlands and Denmark. Ukraine has also been promised F-16s by Belgium and Norway.

Other members of the coalition, including the U.S. and the U.K., have provided training for  Ukrainian pilots and maintenance personnel.

Article image

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

