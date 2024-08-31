Skip to content
Danish F-16s 'working in Ukraine,' PM Mette Frederiksen confirms

by Martin Fornusek August 31, 2024 11:54 AM 2 min read
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen speaking at the Globsec conference in Prague on Aug. 31. (Ray Baseley for the Kyiv Independent) 
F-16 fighter jets donated by Denmark are "working in Ukraine," Danish PM Mette Frederiksen told the Globsec conference in Prague on Aug. 31.

In response to a question from the Kyiv Independent, Frederiksen said she was "extremely proud" the aircraft were in use, adding she had wanted to send them "from the beginning of the war."

"We had a long discussion about whether it’s a good idea or not," she added, in reference to the months-long debate among Ukraine's Western allies over whether or not to provide Kyiv with F-16s.

Frederiksen said Ukrainian pilots at the controls of the jets were "doing a good job," but added: "Unfortunately, we lost one of them recently."

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on Aug. 29 that an F-16, which had been recently delivered to the country and was being operated by pilot Oleksii Mes, had crashed while defending against a mass Russian drone and missile attack against the country on Aug. 26.

Mes was killed in the crash.

Ukraine received its first F-16s at the beginning of August, a year after its allies formed the fighter jet coalition at the NATO summit in Vilnius to support Kyiv with training and aircraft.

This first batch was reported at the time to have been supplied by the Netherlands. It is not clear if these initial reports were incorrect, or if there have been further deliveries since.

When asked specifically if Danish F-16s could be used on Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, Frederiksen said her government was "not putting restrictions on F-16s as long as it’s within international law."

"I will not comment on specific operations," she added.

Russian POWs on their capture in Kursk Oblast: ‘Commanders just disappeared’
Halfway down a narrow corridor painted all in gray, the guard wrestles with a bulky lock to gain entry to the prison cell. Inside are around twenty young men, sitting on a criss-crossing pattern of metal bunk beds. In the corner of the room, plastic cups and books are stacked
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Venezuela extradites 2 Colombians to Russia for fighting in Ukraine.

Russian authorities detained two Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said on Aug. 30. The two Colombian men were extradited from Venezuela after being detained by Venezuelan authorities during a layover in Caracas, on-route back home to Colombia.
