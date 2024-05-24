First group of Ukrainian pilots passes F-16 training in US

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first batch of Ukrainian pilots graduated from the F-16 training program in Arizona, a spokesperson of the U.S. Air National Guard, Erin Hannigan, told Politico in a comment published on May 23.

Ukraine is bound to receive dozens of American-made fourth-generation fighter jets from the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Norway. Several countries, including the U.S., pledged to assist Ukrainian aviators with the necessary training under the fighter jet coalition framework.

Hannigan did not disclose the number of the first graduates or the exact date of graduation "out of an abundance of caution for their safety."

The aviators will now move to Europe for additional training, Politico wrote, citing an undisclosed source.

First Ukrainian pilots began their training at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, last October. The lessons are facilitated by the Air National Guard's 162nd Wing.

Other pilots are receiving training in Denmark, and Romania also opened an F-16 training facility for Ukrainian aviators.

Earlier this week, the Dutch Defense Ministry announced that the first 10 Ukrainian military personnel completed F-16 maintenance training in the Netherlands.