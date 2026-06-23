Ukraine destroys key logistics bridge in Crimea, hits over 60 Russian military targets overnight

A railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal, fuel facilities, and military infrastructure across occupied Crimea were struck in a large-scale overnight Ukrainian operation, Ukrainian military officials said on June 23.

The attacks are part of Ukraine's broader effort to disrupt Russian military logistics in occupied Crimea, which has intensified in recent weeks.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces struck the railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in the settlement of Razdolne overnight on June 22 for the first time, targeting a key route used to transport heavy cargo, including supplies for the Russian army. The strike destroyed part of the rail line and caused one of the bridge spans to collapse, the statement read.

After railway repair equipment arrived at the site, Ukrainian forces, together with members of local pro-Ukrainian resistance networks, carried out a second phase of the operation. On the night of June 23, Special Operations Forces drones struck both the repair equipment and the remaining sections of the damaged bridge.

"The railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in Crimea no longer exists," the statement read.

In the latest overnight attack on June 23, Ukraine also hit more than 60 Russian military targets in occupied Ukrainian territories using medium-range drones capable of striking targets at distances of approximately 30 to 200 kilometers (20 to 120 miles), Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said.

According to Brovdi, the targets in occupied Crimea included three Orion reconnaissance and strike drones, a Nebo-U radar station, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system, an S-300 launcher and a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun.

The commander also reported strikes against fuel reservoirs at the Kerch Thermal Power Plant, the Simferopol gas distribution station, and the West Crimea 330/110 kV electrical substation.

Alongside the attacks on the peninsula, Ukrainian forces struck Russian logistics assets, including a fuel tanker in occupied Horlivka, a drone pilot training ground near Debaltseve in occupied Donetsk Oblast, and military logistics vehicles in occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Reports of explosions and fires emerged across Crimea overnight. Telegram monitoring group Crimean Wind, citing satellite fire-detection data, reported fires at the Port Kavkaz oil terminal and at the Yuzhna railway station in Kerch. The monitoring channel Supernova+ also reported explosions across Crimea and said a strike had targeted the TES-Terminal oil products storage and transshipment complex.

The Kerch Bridge was closed to vehicle traffic at around 11:30 p.m. local time on June 22 and remained shut for more than five hours before reopening at 5:10 a.m. the following morning, according to Russian-operated traffic monitoring channels.

Following Ukrainian attacks in several Crimean settlements, including Yevpatoriia, Saky, Dzhankoi, and Krasnoperekopsk, widespread power outages were reported. Yet the local energy operator claimed the disruptions were due to "technical faults."