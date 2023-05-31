Court seizes $13.6 million of assets from former Kherson Oblast official suspected of treason

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian court has seized Hr 500 million ($13.6 million) of assets of a former Kherson Oblast Council deputy who is suspected of treason and collaboration with Russia, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on May 31.

Citing its unnamed sources in law enforcement, Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported that the person in question is Eduard Repilievskyi.

The seized assets of the ex-deputy and his family include 400 real estate objects and 1,200 hectares of land in southern Ukraine.

According to the SBU’s investigation, the former official was a member of the now-banned pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform — For Life and switched sides when Russia occupied part of Kherson Oblast after the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

He then gained a position in the Russian occupation structures, overseeing the transportation of agricultural products.

The SBU said that in this position, the former deputy organized the looting of local farmers and the transfer of Ukrainian grain to Russia.

The suspected collaborator is currently residing in the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to law enforcement.