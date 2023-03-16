Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CNN: Ukraine's military downed Chinese Mugin-5 drone in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2023 1:05 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military shot down a modernized and weaponized Chinese-made Mugin-5 drone in Donetsk Oblast, CNN reported on March 16.

Ukraine's Security Service told CNN overnight on March 11 that its agents based on Russian-occupied territories warned the drone had been launched to attack Ukrainian positions. The law enforcement authority alarmed military units stationed near Sloviansk, who then shot down the aircraft with AK-47 assault rifles.

The retrofitted unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) allegedly carried a bomb of about 20 kilograms, which the Ukrainian soldiers later detonated. According to an expert cited by CNN, the bomb was likely made with 3D-printed components.

Mugin Limited, based in the Chinese city of Xiamen, confirmed to CNN it was their drone, calling the incident "deeply unfortunate." The company previously said it condemned using its commercial products during warfare and stopped selling its merchandise to Russia and Ukraine following Moscow's full-scale invasion.

CNN cited some tech bloggers who referred to the Mugin-5 as "Alibaba drones" as they can be bought for up to $15,000 on Chinese websites, including Alibaba and Taobao.

Chris Lincoln-Jones, a retired British Army officer and specialist in drone warfare, told the publication the weaponized drone downed in eastern Ukraine was not equipped with a camera, excluding its use for surveillance.

"This seems to be a very crude, unsophisticated, not very technologically advanced way of conducting operations," Lincoln-Jones said, adding that the Chinese-made UAV is very cheap in military terms.

In January, Moscow-installed proxies in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast claimed they had shot down a Mugin-5 drone launched by the Ukrainian military. Kyiv didn't comment on this statement.

N. R. Jenzen-Jones, an arms and munitions intelligence specialist and director of consultancy Armament Research Services, told CNN there is evidence that both countries have used this technology on the battlefield.

Multiple U.S. officials have publicly stated over the past month that China was considering providing lethal aid to Russia, which Bejing later denied.

German news outlet Der Spiegel reported on Feb. 24 that Russia's military was discussing the mass production of kamikaze drones with Chinese drone manufacturers.

Explainer: China’s increasing role in Russia’s war against Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.