CNN: Satellite imagery shows Wagner Group anti-tank fortifications in Ukraine's east

Recently published satellite images from Maxar Technologies show a nearly two-kilometer anti-tank fortification of four rows of cement pyramids with a large trench behind them in the Russian-occupied town of Hirske in eastern Ukraine, CNN reports.

According to CNN, Russian media outlets have reported from the site, calling it the "Wagner Line" in reference to the Russian state-backed private military company Wagner Group.

A Russian tabloid also claimed recently the Wagner Group would continue to build the fortification, but additional satellite imagery analyzed by CNN did not show any further construction.

CNN wrote that while the barriers could stop a frontal attack, Ukrainian forces could just travel around the fortifications.