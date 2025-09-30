'Classic false-flag operation' — Kyiv denounces Russian allegations of Ukrainian provocations in Poland

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation dismissed on Sept. 30 Russian intelligence claims of planned Ukrainian provocations in Poland as "a classic false-flag operation."

The statement comes after the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service alleged that Ukraine was preparing a sabotage and reconnaissance group to stage incidents on Polish territory, using fighters from the "Freedom of Russia Legion" and Belarus's K. Kalinouski Regiment.

Alina Alieksieieva, deputy head of the center, told the Kyiv Independent that Russian narratives about "alleged preparations for provocations against Poland" are intended as an "information alibi" and to lay the groundwork for possible future actions by Russia itself.

"The main goal is to test NATO's reaction, sow fear in European societies, and reduce support for Ukraine," Alieksieieva said. She added that any Russian attempt to use sabotage groups or probe the Polish border would only strengthen NATO's resolve.

Russian intelligence alleges that Ukraine's Defense Ministry, in coordination with Polish special services, has planned a staged operation that could include a simulated attack on Poland's critical infrastructure to heighten public impact.

Russia claims that after being "neutralized" by Polish forces, the group would expose Moscow and Minsk as destabilizing actors.

Ukraine's center called the Russian scenario "doomed to fail," noting that NATO partners are "well aware of who is truly behind provocations."

Recent weeks have seen repeated violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones and aircraft, raising tensions in Europe, with Russia trying to blame Ukraine for the incidents.

Poland shot down Russian drones during a mass strike on Ukraine on Sept. 10, marking the first time NATO engaged Russian assets over its territory since the full-scale invasion. Romania reported a similar violation on Sept. 13, scrambling F-16s after detecting a Russian drone.

A few days later, three Russian MiG-31 jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland, prompting Tallinn to request NATO consultations under Article 4.