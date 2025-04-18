China rejects Zelensky's claim of arms deliveries to Russia as 'groundless'

This audio is created with AI assistance

China's Foreign Ministry on April 18 dismissed President Volodymyr Zelensky's accusation that Beijing is supplying weapons to Russia, calling the claim "groundless," Reuters reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian rejected the claims at a regular news conference, saying China has never made lethal weapons available to any party in the war.

The denial came a day after Zelensky publicly said for the first time that China was supporting Russia's war effort by delivering arms.

"Today, we have general information from the Security Service (of Ukraine), from intelligence about gunpowder, artillery," Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on April 17.

The president also noted that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the intelligence agencies had evidence of Chinese involvement in weapons production on Russian territory.

Lin responded that Beijing "opposes groundless accusations and political manipulation" and maintained that China is committed to promoting a ceasefire and encouraging peace talks.

Though Beijing has long denied supplying arms, multiple reports have suggested otherwise. In summer 2024, Zelensky said China had assured Ukraine it would not deliver weapons to Russia.

While officially claiming neutrality, Beijing has deepened economic ties with Moscow, supported Russia against Western sanctions, and emerged as a top supplier of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense sector.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast.

One of the captured soldiers reportedly told Ukrainian troops he had paid 300,000 rubles (roughly $3,500) to a middleman in China to join the Russian army in exchange for citizenship. Zelensky later said that "several hundred" Chinese nationals were fighting on Russia's side.

China has denied any direct involvement in the war and claimed it has urged its citizens to avoid armed conflicts.