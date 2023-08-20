Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Telegraph: China arms Russia's war in Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert August 20, 2023 7:21 AM 2 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shake hands in Moscow in March, 2023. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China has sent tens of thousands of shipments to Russian weapons firms since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Telegraph reported on Aug. 19.

The Telegraph's investigation found that China has helped supply the Russian military with helicopters, drones, optical sights, and essential raw materials. Trade between Moscow and Beijing is on track to reach a record high this year of over $200 billion.

These trade records contradict China's claims of neutrality and its promises not to provide either Ukrainian or Russian forces with weapons.

China has also sought a role in international peace talks, a position undermined by its ongoing support for Russia.

According to the Telegraph, a Chinese company sent 1,000 drones to Russia in the months leading up to the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The firm described itself as "a wholesaler of children's toys" and shipped the drones to a Russian shell company that also listed itself as a toy seller.

After the invasion began, Chinese companies continued to supply military aid to Russia, including turbojets and missile navigation systems routed through India and Costa Rica.

The goods China exports are officially classified as "dual-use," meaning they have non-military applications. The classification allows China to get by international sanctions and maintain the fiction that it is not providing Russia with lethal aid.

Invoices for shipments of optical sights, which are attached to weapons to provide better vision, said the devices were for "hunting."

NATO and U.S. officials have threatened "severe consequences" should China supply Russia with lethal military aid.

The investigation found trade data from China indicating that Beijing is now "a critical lifeline" for Russia amid crippling economic sanctions.

Belarus Weekly: China’s defense minister makes controversial visit to Russia, Belarus
This week, China’s defense minister touts Beijing and Minsk’s “continuously strengthening” relations during a controversial visit to Russia and Belarus. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Canada expand their sanctions against Belarus to mark the third year anniversary of the fraudulent 2020 Belarusian preside…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.