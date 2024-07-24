Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia
Edit post

China confirms it won't supply weapons to Russia, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2024 10:56 PM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on July 15, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

China confirmed that it will not provide Russia with weapons, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on July 24.

His statement came after Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou. This is Kuleba's first trip to China since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war.

"There is a clear signal that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. It was also confirmed what Chinese leader Xi Jinping told me — that China will not supply weapons to Russia," Zelensky said.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral country but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed Russia against Western sanctions. It has also shaped up to be Russia's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

China denied it was supplying Russia with arms to use against Ukraine, while the U.S. said that Beijing gave Russia "every support behind the scenes," threatening to impose more sanctions against the country.

Kyiv has repeatedly appealed to Beijing to use its sway over Moscow to help bring an end to the war, but these efforts have been largely unsuccessful, as the East Asian country snubbed the June global peace summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky blasted China over supposedly trying to sabotage the summit efforts, drawing a rebuke from Beijing.

China proposed its own alternative peace plan, which would include a conference recognized by both Kyiv and Moscow.

During the visit, Kuleba said that Kyiv is ready to engage Russia in the negotiation process at a certain stage, when Moscow is ready to held talks "in good faith," adding that no such readiness is currently observed on the Russian side.

Illegal chip flows from China to Russia slowing down, Reuters reports
Supplies of semiconductors and other dual-use goods to Russia have fallen by a fifth in 2024, Reuters reported on July 22, citing data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

6 injured in Kharkiv after Russia's 5th attack in single day.

Also on July 24, a Russian missile attack against the town of Lozova killed one person, injured four, and damaged an infrastructure facility. Search for two more people who may be trapped underneath the rubble is ongoing, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.