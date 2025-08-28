KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Business

China accepts first sanctioned Russian LNG cargo in test of US response, Bloomberg reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Yana Prots
China accepts first sanctioned Russian LNG cargo in test of US response, Bloomberg reports
Photo for illustrative purposes: Russian President Vladimir Putin launches the first natural gas liquefaction line on a gravity-type base for the Arctic LNG-2 project in Murmansk Oblst on July 20, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from the U.S.-sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG 2 plant docked at China's Beihai LNG terminal on Thursday, Bloomberg reported August 28.

This marks the first time a vessel carrying fuel from the blacklisted facility has entered a Chinese import terminal.

China, Moscow's largest trading partner, purchases nearly one-third of all Russian exports. The country is also the largest buyer of Russian oil, the income from which helps the Kremlin finance its war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, the gas delivery to the Chinese port is more likely a way to test Washington's reaction, as gas imports to China have declined due to increased domestic production and pipeline transportation.

"President Donald Trump's reaction will likely determine whether this deal remains a one-off or opens the door for a string of vessels now heading east via the Northern Sea Route," Jan-Erik Fenrich, an analyst at Rystad Energy, told Bloomberg.

The Arctic LNG 2 project is led by Novatek, Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, which is trying to access new gas markets after Europe sharply refused to buy Russian fuel in protest of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Sanctions on the plant, located in northern Russia, were imposed by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Arctic LNG 2 began exporting fuel last year using a shadow fleet of aging vessels under third-country flags, avoiding docking at import terminals, Bloomberg reports.

Previously, buyers were afraid to use Russian fuel due to threats of tariffs from Washington, as President Trump has threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russian oil, but after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska  softened his rhetoric.

According to the publication, the Arctic Mulan tanker, operated by PipeChina, was loaded from storage in eastern Russia in early June.

The ship carrying Russian gas officially arrives at a Chinese port for the first time ahead of Vladimir. Putin's visit to Beijing, where he is set to attend a military parade in China on September 3.

While Beijing claims neutrality in the war, it has emerged as a crucial lifeline for Russia by providing dual-use technology and maintaining steady oil imports.

Despite Trump's tariff threats, China has vowed to continue buying Russian oil, saying it aligns with "their national interests."

On August 3, Russian officials reported that Russian and Chinese fleets were conducting joint planned military exercises in the Sea of Japan.

Deadlines, delusions, and ballistic missiles: Trump’s theater of peace talks with Putin
The U.S. and European leaders are continuing to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, claiming that a breakthrough has been made in peace talks. At the same time, Russia has been storming the front in Ukraine’s east and bombarded Kyiv with ballistic missiles on Aug. 28, killing at least 18 people and damaging the EU delegation headquarters. Experts agree that the so-called peace talks are a farce, with no party expecting any meaningful results. The core issue appears to be that both U.S. P
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
News FeedChina-Russia relationsRussiaChinaRussian gasLNGUS sanctionsSanctions
Avatar
Yana Prots

Newsroom Intern

Yana Prots is an intern on the business desk of the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a journalist at the NGO Center of United Actions and as a social media editor at Hromadske media. Yana holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and completed a year as an exchange student at the University of Zurich. Now, she is pursuing a master’s degree in International Finance and Investment at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 28
 (Updated:  )
Russian attacks kill 24, injure 62 in Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched 598 drones overnight, including Shahed attack drones and decoys, as well as 31 missiles, among them two Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, nine Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Show More

Editors' Picks