China vows to continue buying Russian oil amid Trump's tariff threats

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
China vows to continue buying Russian oil amid Trump's tariff threats
China's President Xi Jinping (L) is welcomed by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (R) during the opening ceremony of "The Year of Chinese Tourism in Russia" in Moscow, on March 22, 2013. (Sergei Ilnitskii / AFP)

China's Foreign Ministry justified its imports of Russian oil on Aug. 8, suggesting Beijing will continue to purchase oil from Moscow despite U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

"It is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia," China's Foreign Ministry said in response to question about Russian oil purchases posed by Bloomberg.

"We will continue to adopt reasonable energy security measures in accordance with our national interests," the statement added.

Trump has warned in recent days that unless Moscow agrees on a ceasefire before Aug. 8., further purchases could trigger punitive measures, including tariffs of up to 100% on Chinese exports to the U.S.

Despite the deadline Trump has seemingly postponed their implementation, instead, agreeing to an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska.

In an attempt to exert additional pressure on Moscow's war machine, the U.S. president imposed a 50% tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Bloomberg reported on Aug. 8 that Russian oil companies have already begun redirecting shipments of Urals crude from India to China after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs.

Beijing previously said on Aug. 4 that the country will secure its energy supplies based on national interests despite the threats.

The new tariffs are part of a broader effort to squeeze Russia's oil revenues, which account for roughly one-third of its federal budget and are vital to funding its war.

Despite China's claims of neutrality in the war, Beijing has emerged as a crucial lifeline for Russia, providing dual-use technology while continuing to buy oil.

ChinaChina-Russia relationsRussiaUnited StatesSanctionsDonald Trump
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Saturday, August 9
