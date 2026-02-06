KI logo
Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war

by Jared Goyette, Vladyslav Samusenko, Nick Allard, Jason Blevins
The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with a Canadian volunteer, Brittney Shki-Giizis, who left the Canadian military to fight in Ukraine. A former tank instructor, she explains why she chose to come to the front, how she learned Ukrainian to serve in a Ukrainian unit, and how the war’s shift toward drones led her to become an FPV (first-person view) drone pilot. She also reflects on being a woman in the Ukrainian military, the realities behind drone warfare, the cost of losing comrades, and why she believes any ceasefire without security guarantees would only delay Russia’s next attack.

Friday, February 6
