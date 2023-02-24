Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Canada to send additional Leopard tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 11:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada will give Ukraine four more Leopard 2 main battle tanks, increasing its contribution to eight tanks in total, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Feb. 24, cited by CTV News.

Canada will also supply Ukraine with an armored recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, the publication reported.

The country also introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war.

Trudeau said at a special briefing, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda, that the sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities, including top Russian government and military officials and actors involved in the production of artillery and weapons used to attack Ukraine.

"We also prohibit the export of certain chemical components used in the production of electronics to Russia," he added.

CIUS: The West should increase its support and secure Ukraine’s victory
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.