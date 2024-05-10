Czech president confirms attendance at global peace summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Czech President Petr Pavel discussed the ongoing defense cooperation between their countries, and Pavel confirmed his participation at the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

The peace summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, and will focus on peace in Ukraine under the terms of Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

160 national delegations were invited to the peace summit, and numerous countries have committed their participation.

Participants of the global peace summit will formulate a common negotiating position on the outcome of the war and submit it to Russia, presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov said on May 3, according to Deutsche Welle.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the Czech initiative to provide artillery ammunition and purchase shells for Ukraine.

Following Pavel’s initiative of sending 800,000 shells to Ukraine, multiple countries have contributed funds, including Belgium, France, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Poland, and Denmark. Up to 1.5 million rounds are set to be sent to Ukraine through the Czech-led project.