Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

'Call the Ayatollah' — Senator Graham warns Putin as he backs Trump's 50-day Russia ultimatum

3 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
'Call the Ayatollah' — Senator Graham warns Putin as he backs Trump's 50-day Russia ultimatum
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham attends a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on July 15 welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest plan to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, endorsing the president's 50-day ultimatum to end the conflict or face sweeping new sanctions.

In a post on X, the South Carolina Republican praised Trump's announcement that NATO allies would finance U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, calling it "welcome news," as well as the U.S. president's pledge to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries continuing to purchase cheap Russian oil.

Trump warned on July 14 that the United States will impose "severe" tariffs on Russia if it does not agree to a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, calling them "secondary tariffs" during a joint press conference at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and others are wondering what happens on day 51, I would suggest they call the Ayatollah," Graham wrote, seemingly alluding to recent U.S. air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The U.S. conducted air strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan on June 21, an attack Trump later hailed as a "spectacular success."

Iran has been Russia's key ally in its war against Ukraine, providing drones and missiles. Tehran has helped Moscow develop weapons of its own, with Russia's Geran drone being modelled after the Iranian Shahed drone.

"If I were a country buying cheap Russian oil, propping up Putin's war machine, I would take President Trump at his word," Graham said.

Oil remains one of Russia's key resources for funding its large-scale war against Ukraine. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia may earn up to $163 billion in 2025 and $159 billion in 2026 unless additional measures are introduced.

Trump's 50-day deadline is aimed at forcing Moscow to negotiate an end to its invasion of Ukraine.

While Trump's proposed 100% tariffs fall short of a bipartisan Senate proposal advocating for 500% duties, the announcement marked a significant shift from his previous reluctance to confront Russia directly.

"I’m disappointed in President Putin because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago," Trump said on July 14. "But it doesn't seem to get there."

In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its aerial attacks across Ukrainian cities, defying Western calls for a ceasefire.

Graham, one of Trump's closest Republican allies in the Senate, has long supported a tougher stance on Russia and Iran.

Trump’s big Russia announcement fails to lift spirits in a fatigued Ukraine
The teasing on July 11 of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “big announcement” on Russia had raised hopes in Ukraine over the weekend that the White House was finally going to take concrete action to pressure Moscow to end its full-scale invasion. Those hopes would not be met. On July 14, Trump instead said the U.S. will impose “severe tariffs” on Russia unless it agrees to a deal on ending the war in Ukraine within 50 days. It comes after previous deadlines to end the war of 24 hours, two weeks,
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
WarRussiaUnited StatesLindsey GrahamIranSanctionsUkraineDonald Trump
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 16
Show More

Editors' Picks