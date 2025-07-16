'Call the Ayatollah' — Senator Graham warns Putin as he backs Trump's 50-day Russia ultimatum

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on July 15 welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest plan to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, endorsing the president's 50-day ultimatum to end the conflict or face sweeping new sanctions.

In a post on X, the South Carolina Republican praised Trump's announcement that NATO allies would finance U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, calling it "welcome news," as well as the U.S. president's pledge to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries continuing to purchase cheap Russian oil.

Trump warned on July 14 that the United States will impose "severe" tariffs on Russia if it does not agree to a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, calling them "secondary tariffs" during a joint press conference at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and others are wondering what happens on day 51, I would suggest they call the Ayatollah," Graham wrote, seemingly alluding to recent U.S. air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The U.S. conducted air strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan on June 21, an attack Trump later hailed as a "spectacular success."

.@POTUS' announcement yesterday about sending American-made weapons - paid for by Europeans - to Ukraine through NATO was welcome news.



Iran has been Russia's key ally in its war against Ukraine, providing drones and missiles. Tehran has helped Moscow develop weapons of its own, with Russia's Geran drone being modelled after the Iranian Shahed drone.

"If I were a country buying cheap Russian oil, propping up Putin's war machine, I would take President Trump at his word," Graham said.

Oil remains one of Russia's key resources for funding its large-scale war against Ukraine. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia may earn up to $163 billion in 2025 and $159 billion in 2026 unless additional measures are introduced.

Trump's 50-day deadline is aimed at forcing Moscow to negotiate an end to its invasion of Ukraine.

While Trump's proposed 100% tariffs fall short of a bipartisan Senate proposal advocating for 500% duties, the announcement marked a significant shift from his previous reluctance to confront Russia directly.

"I’m disappointed in President Putin because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago," Trump said on July 14. "But it doesn't seem to get there."

In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its aerial attacks across Ukrainian cities, defying Western calls for a ceasefire.

Graham, one of Trump's closest Republican allies in the Senate, has long supported a tougher stance on Russia and Iran.