Cabinet appoints 3 deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers on Sept. 27 appointed three new deputy ministers of defense, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in parliament, announced.

The deputy ministers are Yurii Dzhyhyr, Nataliia Kalmykova, and Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has seen turnover in recent days following the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sept. 5, and the subsequent appointment of his replacement, Rustem Umerov.

On Sept. 18, Oleh Nemchinov, the Cabinet's chief of staff, announced that six deputy defense ministers would be dismissed. The move coincided with the beginning of Umerov’s tenure as defense minister.