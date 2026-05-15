UK lawmakers slam Eurovision director for not ruling out Russian participation during war

British lawmakers slammed Eurovision director Martin Green for failing to rule out Russian participation in the song contest during a May 13 interview.

"The Eurovision Song Contest brings nations together through creative competition, underpinned by the principle of international cooperation," British Shadow Culture Secretary Nigel Huddleston said, according to a press release by Political Advisor Pablo O'Hana. "Russia stands completely against that principle. It would be outrageous to allow Russia to participate."

When asked whether Moscow's state broadcaster could participate in the Eurovision Song Contest if it demonstrated independence from the Kremlin while the war persists, Green replied, "Theoretically, yes."

Russia holds a tight grip on the media in the country, expanding its oversight over the internet in recent years with bans on social and content sites, including YouTube, Facebook, and Telegram.

When asked if the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the song contest, excludes countries that invade foreign territories from participating, Green replied, saying, "No, because then you get into really difficult territory of making very subjective value judgments."

Eurovision has faced backlash for allowing Israel to participate despite the war in Gaza, prompting Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland to boycott the song contest this year.

"For four years, the EBU has hidden behind the language of values and democratic process. We now know that when it mattered, the decision to ban Russia had nothing to do with values or principle at all," British MP Josh Newbury said.

"The EBU is making it up as it goes along, and the BBC — a public broadcaster accountable to this country — is sitting at that table nodding along. That has to change," he added.

Russia has been indefinitely barred from participating in the contest since February 25, 2022, a day after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, Moscow has hosted its own song contest, Intervision. The contest originally ran from 1965 to 1980 in response to the Eurovision Song Contest and was revived in 2025.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest runs from May 12 through May 16. Ukraine advanced to the Eurovision finals on May 14, where singer Leleka will compete alongside finalists from nine other countries.