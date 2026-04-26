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Breaking: Trump unharmed after being rushed off stage as gunshots rang out at event, suspect detained

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Breaking: Trump unharmed after being rushed off stage as gunshots rang out at event, suspect detained
A suspect is detained after allegedly firing shots at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026. (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump is unharmed after being rushed off stage as gunshots rang out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," Trump said in a post to his Truth social platform following the incident.

Afterwards, Trump said that law enforcement had requested that guests "leave the premises" and that he would give a press briefing from the White House shortly.

"The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition," he said.

The suspect "charged a security checkpoint, armed with multiple weapons" before being taken down by Secret Service agents, Trump said at a White House press briefing.

The detained man has been captured, and law enforcement is heading towards the suspect's apartment in California, he said.

Trump posted a video of the suspect charging past a security checkpoint at the event on Truth Social.

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Seven to eight gunshots were fired at the dinner held at the Hilton hotel in Washington, a security guard told the BBC.

The event is hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association, and Trump has said the dinner will be rescheduled in 30 days.

"It's great that President Trump and his wife are doing well after the recent events. We send our respect. Violence should never be the way," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post to X after the incident.

Trump faced assassination attempts in July 2024 and September 2024.

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The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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