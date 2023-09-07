Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Border guards raise flags in two settlements near Russian border

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2023 3:26 PM 1 min read
Soldiers of the "Steel Frontier" Border Guard Assault Brigade entered the villages of Stroivka and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast, Sept. 7, 2023. (Source: State Border Guard Service).
Soldiers of Ukraine's Border Guard Service raised state flags in Stroivka and Topoli, two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast near the Russian border that have been previously inaccessible due to mines, the State Border Guard Service reported on Sept. 7.

Service members of the "Steel Frontier" Border Guard Assault Brigade entered the villages after clearing out a safe path toward them.

Ukraine retook most of the occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast during a major counteroffensive last fall. The settlements of Stroivka and Topoli, lying little more than a kilometer from the Russian border, remained in the "gray zone," free from Russian forces but remaining empty due to the heavy mining.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in March that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since February last year.

The State Emergency Service earlier reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
