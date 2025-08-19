Become a member
News Feed

Border guards detain priest attempting to smuggle draft-age man across Ukrainian border

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Border guards detain priest attempting to smuggle draft-age man across Ukrainian border
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service officers detained two men, including a priest, in western Zakarpattia Oblast on Aug. 19. (State Border Guard Service)

Ukraine's Border guards detained a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who allegedly tried to smuggle a draft-age man across the border in exchange for money, the agency reported on Aug. 19.

According to the border service, the incident took place in western Uzhhorod district of Zakarpattia Oblast, where guards stopped a Mercedes heading toward the Slovak border. The driver, a 50-year-old monk, presented clerical identification from a monastery in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Article image
A map showing Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast (The Kyiv Independent / Nizar al-Rifai)

During inspection, officers discovered another man hidden in the car. The priest had concealed the passenger under his robes on the back seat to bypass checkpoints. The passenger turned out to be a 41-year-old resident of Sumy Oblast.

The driver admitted he had agreed to transport the man to the border for a promised payment of $10,000, to be settled after a successful crossing. He had picked him up in Kyiv before hiding him under liturgical clothing.

A police investigative team was dispatched to the scene. Authorities stated that the cleric's actions show signs of a criminal offense under Article 332, Part 3 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, which deals with the illegal transportation of people across the state border. The passenger also faces administrative charges for their attempt to cross the border unlawfully.

‘I want to try to get to heaven,’ Trump cites divine motivation for Ukraine peace
“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty... I want to try to get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing that I’m not doing well,” Trump said on Aug. 19.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
UkraineBorder securityState Border GuardDraft evasionOrthodox Church of Ukraine
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

