Biden may advance Ukraine's NATO membership bid status, FT reports

by Kateryna Denisova October 1, 2024 4:03 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 26, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden may agree to advance the status of Ukraine's NATO membership bid before leaving office in January, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 1, citing an unnamed Western official.

The FT's source briefed on President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent trip to the U.S. did not provide further details.

Zelensky presented his five-point victory plan to Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. The plan includes military and diplomatic components, including Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, but the full details of the peace framework have not yet been publicized.

According to the information obtained by the Kyiv Independent, Kyiv had planned to ask for NATO membership within the months, not years.

Biden previously said that peace in Ukraine means a guarantee that Russia will never occupy the country again, but Kyiv's membership in NATO is not necessary for this.

Later in June, Zelensky and the U.S. president signed a security agreement between the two nations, which was described as a "bridge" to Ukraine's future NATO membership. However, the deal did not outline new prospects for Kyiv to join the alliance.

The July NATO summit in Washington ended with the launch of the Ukraine Compact, a security framework signed by 32 allies.

The countries affirmed Kyiv's "irreversible" path toward membership, though Ukraine did not receive any definitive news about its future accession.

According to Zelensky, who has repeatedly called on partners to issue a membership invitation to Kyiv, Ukraine will join NATO only after Russia's full-scale war ends.

Open letter: President Biden, this is how you can uphold your legacy by supporting Ukraine
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed below are those of the author(s) and signatories and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Dear U.S. President Joe Biden, As Ukrainian cities continue to be targeted by Russian missiles and drones, bringing death and devastation to
The Kyiv IndependentOlivier Dupuis
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
