KI logo
War

New roads, artillery positions built in Belarus near Ukraine border, Zelensky says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
New roads, artillery positions built in Belarus near Ukraine border, Zelensky says
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko (L) prior to a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Moscow on Feb. 26, 2026. (Maxim Shipenkov / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

New roads and artillery positions are being set up in Belarus alongside Ukraine's northern border, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 17, warning that Russia may again try to draw Minsk deeper into its war against Ukraine.

"We believe that Russia will once again attempt to drag Belarus into its war," Zelensky said.

The president's remarks come amid renewed concerns that the Russian vassal state north of Ukraine could play a more active role in Russia's war.

Belarus was a key staging ground for Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allowing its territory to be used for troop movements, missile launches, and drone attacks against Ukraine.

Russia's failed ground push to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was launched from Belarusian territory.

Since then, no major cross-border incursions have occurred, and fears that Minsk would join the war with its own armed forces have so far not materialized.

In December 2025, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that a Russian ballistic missile system known as Oreshnik had been deployed in Belarus and put on combat duty.

Zelensky later said Ukraine knows the system’s location and has shared the information with Western allies, warning that its range could threaten not only Ukraine but also countries like Poland and Germany.

Investigations based on satellite imagery have also shown that Belarus has significantly expanded military infrastructure since 2022, including the construction of new facilities and roads near the Ukrainian border.

read also

Oil prices plummet as Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open’
The statement followed a ceasefire deal reached by the U.S., Israel and Iran on April 8. A major stumbling block had been the lack of a ceasefire in Israel’s war on the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah but it was eventually reached on April 16.
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
BelarusUkraineRussiaAlexander LukashenkoVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, April 17
Video
I took part in Hungary's turn on Orban after 16 years.

Hungary held one of the most consequential elections in its modern history on April 12, with implications far beyond its borders. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell traveled to Budapest to cover the vote at a moment of political uncertainty.

Show More

Editors' Picks