Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Nagorno-Karabakh
Edit post

Azerbaijani minister accuses Armenia of provocations in UN speech

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 24, 2023 5:39 AM 2 min read
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov accused Armenia of revanchism and military provocations in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23.

"Efforts for durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have again become hostage to Armenia's policy of revanchism," Bayramov said.

Throughout the speech, Bayramov accused Armenia of undermining Azerbaijani sovereignty and framed the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a legal anti-terrorism measure.

Baryamov said that prior to the operation, Armenia planted mines in a  military provocation that killed six Azerbaijani citizens.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Baryamov also denied imposing a blockade on Nagorno-Karabakh, calling the reports "fabricated allegations."

The blockade, imposed in 2022 after the withdrawal of Russian troops, drew widespread international condemnation. In February 2023 the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Yerevan's appeal to lift the blockade .

Baryamov's speech blamed the international outcry on an Armenian propaganda campaign.

"Armenia further embarked on igniting tension through a global campaign of manipulation and disinformation targeting the sovereign territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," Baryamov said.

Despite the litany of accusations, Baryamov also said that Azerbaijan was open to dialogue with Armenia and believed that the two countries could establish "good neighborly relations."

On Sept. 20, authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered to the Azerbaijani military in exchange for a Russian-brokered ceasefire after one day of attacks by Azerbaijani forces.

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.