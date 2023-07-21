Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 7, injure 9 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 21, 2023 11:12 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast on July 21, 2023. (Source: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, killing at least seven people and injuring at least nine, regional officials reported on July 21.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts all came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and two more injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

A couple lost their lives in a strike against Kostiantynivka by Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. Two civilians were also wounded in Mykolaivka, the governor clarified.

Russian attacks damaged several private houses and a school in the oblast, he added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and three people were injured in the strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

According to the latest information, a 60-year-old man was killed on July 20 in a strike on the village of Kozacha Lopan.

Two men, aged 69 and 52, were wounded in an attack against Petrivka and a 56-year-old woman was injured during the night strike against the village of Novoosynove, the governor reported.

Syniehubov added that multiple private houses and other objects were damaged in the attacks

Next to those affected by Russian strikes, a 48-year-old man was reportedly injured by an unknown explosive device in his own yard in the village of Verkhnii Bairak.

Two people were injured in a missile strike against Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In a fourth consecutive strike against the oblast, Russian forces launched two Kalibr missiles against an agricultural enterprise, damaging grain warehouses, injuring two employees, and starting a fire, Kiper specified.

Another missile hit the site while the fire was being put out, he added.

The governor said that up to 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley were destroyed in the attack.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were killed and two were wounded, Governor Yurii Malashko informed.

A Russian strike against an infrastructure building in the Polohy district killed four of its employees aged 29, 30, 33, and 43. Two more were injured and transported to a medical facility, Malashko clarified.

The governor reported 33 cases of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure objects.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukraine war latest: Russian forces in Bakhmut ‘semi-encircled,’ says Ukrainian military commander
Key developments on July 20: * Syrskyi: Russian forces in Bakhmut ‘semi-encircled’ * Washington Post: Ukraine deploys US-provided cluster munitions * Defense Ministry: Vessels heading to Russia-controlled Black Sea ports to be considered military targets * UK Defense Ministry: Russia’s Black Se…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.