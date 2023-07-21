Russian attacks kill 7, injure 9 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, killing at least seven people and injuring at least nine, regional officials reported on July 21.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts all came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and two more injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

A couple lost their lives in a strike against Kostiantynivka by Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. Two civilians were also wounded in Mykolaivka, the governor clarified.

Russian attacks damaged several private houses and a school in the oblast, he added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and three people were injured in the strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

According to the latest information, a 60-year-old man was killed on July 20 in a strike on the village of Kozacha Lopan.

Two men, aged 69 and 52, were wounded in an attack against Petrivka and a 56-year-old woman was injured during the night strike against the village of Novoosynove, the governor reported.

Syniehubov added that multiple private houses and other objects were damaged in the attacks

Next to those affected by Russian strikes, a 48-year-old man was reportedly injured by an unknown explosive device in his own yard in the village of Verkhnii Bairak.

Two people were injured in a missile strike against Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In a fourth consecutive strike against the oblast, Russian forces launched two Kalibr missiles against an agricultural enterprise, damaging grain warehouses, injuring two employees, and starting a fire, Kiper specified.

Another missile hit the site while the fire was being put out, he added.

The governor said that up to 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley were destroyed in the attack.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were killed and two were wounded, Governor Yurii Malashko informed.

A Russian strike against an infrastructure building in the Polohy district killed four of its employees aged 29, 30, 33, and 43. Two more were injured and transported to a medical facility, Malashko clarified.

The governor reported 33 cases of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure objects.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.