Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 29 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured at least 29 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 22.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks against the Synelnykove district on Jan. 21, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Close to 70 houses in the area were damaged.

Russian strikes killed one civilian and injured another in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Two more people were reportedly injured in the town of Bilytske.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 10 people were injured over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three police officers and two civilians were wounded during a drone attack in the town of Kupiansk on the morning of Jan. 21. Later the same day, Russian attacks injured an 87-year-old woman in the Bilyi Kolodiaz village, three women in Kupiansk, and a 62-year-old woman in the Borshchivka village.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured 11, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Two high-rise buildings and seven houses were damaged.

A Russian drone strike against the city of Mykolaiv in Mykolaiv Oblast injured a 74-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man and damaged a six-story residential building, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. The woman is in serious condition.