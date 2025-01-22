Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 29 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 22, 2025 10:17 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 21-22, 2025. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured at least 29 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 22.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks against the Synelnykove district on Jan. 21, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Close to 70 houses in the area were damaged.

Russian strikes killed one civilian and injured another in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Two more people were reportedly injured in the town of Bilytske.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 10 people were injured over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three police officers and two civilians were wounded during a drone attack in the town of Kupiansk on the morning of Jan. 21. Later the same day, Russian attacks injured an 87-year-old woman in the Bilyi Kolodiaz village, three women in Kupiansk, and a 62-year-old woman in the Borshchivka village.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured 11, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Two high-rise buildings and seven houses were damaged.

A Russian drone strike against the city of Mykolaiv in Mykolaiv Oblast injured a 74-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man and damaged a six-story residential building, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. The woman is in serious condition.

Ukraine-Russia peace deal would require at least 200,000 peacekeepers, Zelensky says
At least 200,000 European soldiers would be required to serve as peacekeepers on Ukraine’s eastern front for a peace deal to be enforced, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
12:59 AM

Supervisory board extends arms procurement head's contract, initiates audit following proposed merger.

The contract extensions comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov walked back on plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator into one agency, following a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards established "to perform their tasks and supporting their independence and anti-corruption policies."
