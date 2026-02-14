KI logo
War

At least 5 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
At least 5 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian strike on Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on Feb. 14, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least five people have been killed and 13 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 14.

Russia launched 112 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 91 drones. At least 18 drones made it through, striking 11 locations, with fallen debris reported at two locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, killing two people and injuring four others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Among the people killed there is a 52-year-old man on whom Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone, Prokudin later said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack on the Konotopska community killed a 44-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. He added that a 22-year-old man was also injured in Sumy.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and three others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. He said that over the day, Russian Forces carried out 655 strikes on 41 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Odesa Oblast, a woman was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on Odesa, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man and a woman were hospitalized with injuries caused by a Russian attack, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike on the village of Fesky injured a 22-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. According to Syniehubov, civilian infrastructure was also damaged, including six houses, two cars, and power grids.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

As Kyiv’s social services strain to meet needs this winter, volunteers step in
Valentyna Popova, an 85-year-old retired mathematician, lives in an apartment block on Kyiv’s east bank that is only minutes away from a city-installed “Invincibility Point,” an emergency winter heating hub offering warmth, a place to charge devices, and sometimes tea or hot meals. She, however, is unable to reach the hub. While her flat is on the ground floor, mobility issues keep her inside, forcing her to rely entirely on volunteers stepping in to support residents that fell through the crac
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Verzun
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesRussian attackDrone attackMissile attackIskander MissileSumy OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKyiv OblastKharkiv OblastOdesa OblastKherson Oblast
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 14
Saturday, February 14
Show More

Editors' Picks