At least 5 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least five people have been killed and 13 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 14.

Russia launched 112 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 91 drones. At least 18 drones made it through, striking 11 locations, with fallen debris reported at two locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, killing two people and injuring four others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Among the people killed there is a 52-year-old man on whom Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone, Prokudin later said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack on the Konotopska community killed a 44-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. He added that a 22-year-old man was also injured in Sumy.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and three others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. He said that over the day, Russian Forces carried out 655 strikes on 41 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Odesa Oblast, a woman was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on Odesa, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man and a woman were hospitalized with injuries caused by a Russian attack, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike on the village of Fesky injured a 22-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. According to Syniehubov, civilian infrastructure was also damaged, including six houses, two cars, and power grids.