'Terrorizing the civilian population' — At least 2 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat
'Terrorizing the civilian population' — At least 2 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, injuring two people late on Feb. 13, officials reported.

The attack targeted the Vyshhorod district of Ukraine's national capital region, which is located on the northern outskirts of Kyiv. Regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported that a man and a woman were hospitalized with injuries stemming from the attack.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Kyiv Oblast," Kalashnyk said in a post on Telegram, adding that the the male injured victim sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his upper limbs, face, and neck, while the woman suffered a bone fracture.

The attack caused a fire to break out at a home in the region, which was extinguished by emergency crews.

The full extent of the damage caused is being investigated, Kalashnyk said.

The latest attack on the capital region comes as Russia has intensified attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the course of the winter, targeting civilian and energy infrastructure across the capital.

The attacks have severely damaged the country's energy grid and forced it to impose lengthy blackouts amid freezing temperatures. Many Kyiv residents have been forced to suffer through heating outages as temperatures reached -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past several weeks.

The renewed attacks on Ukraine's capital come as the United States intensifies diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, which is nearing its fourth anniversary.

Despite months of negotiation and Russia's ongoing refusal to commit to ending to the war, on Feb. 13, U.S. President Donald Trump said Feb. 13 that President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to "get moving" to secure a peace deal with Russia.

