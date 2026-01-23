At least 6 killed, 45 injured in Russian attacks over past day as winter energy crisis racks Ukraine

At least six people were killed and 45 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 23.

Russia launched 101 drones, including roughly 60 Shahed-type deep-strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), into Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukraine intercepted 76 drones, while 19 struck 12 locations. Nearer to the front line, Russia also continued its deployment of glide bombs.

Air attacks attack killed and injured civilians across five Ukrainian regions, local authorities reported.

In the non-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Military Governor Vadym Filashkin reported four killed and six injured in strikes over the past day.

A series of four strikes including glide bombs shook the village of Komyshuvakha, near the front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The attack killed one and injured 10, Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Further south along the Dnipro River, the Kherson Oblast military administration reported one killed person and two injured in attacks on civilian areas.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian attacks injured five but killed none over the past day.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile struck the cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih on Jan. 22. Twelve people, including four children, were injured in Kryvyi Rih, while seven people, including a 14-year-old, suffered injuries in Dnipro.

A 67-year-old woman in Nikopol district was also injured in Russian attacks on Jan. 22. Overnigth on Jan. 23, a 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured in strikes on the Vasylkivka community, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Amid ongoing Russian attacks, Ukraine continues to face a deep energy crisis. Recently appointed energy minister Denys Shmyhal called Jan. 22 "the most difficult day for Ukraine's power system since the blackout in November 2022."

On Jan. 23, Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, announced emergency outages in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Such outages are currently rolling across most of Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Cherkasy oblasts.